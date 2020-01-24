Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating'

Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Markakis joined other MLB players in ripping the Astros following their sign-stealing scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Southlake Police Take Jab At Astros Sign Stealing Scandal While Promoting Safety On Road [Video]Southlake Police Take Jab At Astros Sign Stealing Scandal While Promoting Safety On Road

In the video Southlake PD put on social media, an officer running radar is surprised to see everyone driving the speed limit. Then we see there is a firefighter in an Astros jersey a few feet away..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Braves' Markakis: Every Astro 'needs a beating'

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis blasted the Astros for sign stealing, saying, "every single guy over there needs a beating."
ESPN

Braves' Nick Markakis: Every Astros player 'needs a beating' for cheating scandal

The Atlanta outfielder is the latest to put the Astros on blast for their sign-stealing
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times Nick Markakis, a 14-year veteran, said he's angry because he's "played the game the right way ... No shortcuts." https://t.co/EKyxvSbxY4 25 minutes ago

Dushan41

Dushan Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating' https://t.co/Kdj4ffjSN2 via @usatoday 1 hour ago

ChampionsRings

Championship Rings Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating' https://t.co/PsZpFD4ggW 2 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: ‘Every single guy over there needs a beating’ https://t.co/5p4eosRlmd 2 hours ago

k29664911

tom Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating' – USA TODAY https://t.co/qLsbNHNt9w 2 hours ago

RolloMaverley

Rollo Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating' https://t.co/u9tj6pPrsz via @usatoday 2 hours ago

I_luv_my_Braves

Smash Bage RT @Jared_Carrabis: 14-year MLB veteran Nick Markakis went off, saying that the Astros “deserve a beating” and that Rob Manfred “should be… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.