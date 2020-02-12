Global  

Avalanche could lose key forward Mikko Rantanen for weeks with upper-body injury

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen is expected to be sidelined for weeks after after crashing into the boards and suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Rantanen, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 3-0 win over Senators

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the first period following a terrific twirl move, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season...
Seattle Times

