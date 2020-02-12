Avalanche could lose key forward Mikko Rantanen for weeks with upper-body injury Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen is expected to be sidelined for weeks after after crashing into the boards and suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay. 👓 View full article

