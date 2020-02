Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in one of the most mouthwatering Champions League ties of the last 16 matches. Jurgen Klopp’s side are arguably the best side on the planet right now, having remained unbeaten in the Premier League so far and winning last season’s Champions League. But if there is any team […] 👓 View full article