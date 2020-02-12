Bundesliga clubs top 4 billion euros in revenue for 1st time

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Bundesliga remains in good financial health with the top-division clubs generating more than 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) in revenue for the first time last season. The German soccer league (DFL) announced Tuesday that the 18 clubs’ total revenue of just over 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) is a 5.4 percent […] 👓 View full article

