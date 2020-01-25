Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Houston Astros pitcher gets season-long suspension for failed PED test

Houston Astros pitcher gets season-long suspension for failed PED test

CBS Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Francis Martes hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' [Video]Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing Scheme [Video]Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing Scheme

New White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Baseball: Houston Astros baseball team caught up in yet another scandal

Baseball: Houston Astros baseball team caught up in yet another scandalHouston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under...
New Zealand Herald

Astros pitcher Martes suspended for 2020 following drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blainefentress

Blaine Fentress RT @CBSSportsMLB: Houston Astros pitcher gets season-long suspension for failed PED test https://t.co/8FmAHHyqhE 10 minutes ago

CBSSportsMLB

CBS Sports MLB Houston Astros pitcher gets season-long suspension for failed PED test https://t.co/8FmAHHyqhE 11 minutes ago

gregory_clay

Gregory Clay HOUSTON ASTROS: https://t.co/n8bcNpKqDN @gregory_clay 4 hours ago

RealMrBean99

Roderick Bean With the 26th man in MLB, How many teams will use that extra man as a HBP- Houston Beanball Pitcher When they face… https://t.co/bZ7kCs1vH1 4 hours ago

vick10391

Victor Z RT @abc13houston: #BREAKING: @Astros pitcher gets season-long ban for his 2nd positive test for performance-enhancing drugs https://t.co/KV… 5 hours ago

leftcoastbabe

Janice Hough Well of course Astros pitcher Frances Martin gets suspended for 162 games. Without him taking PEDs Houston doesn't… https://t.co/RytnSDzkOj 9 hours ago

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston #BREAKING: @Astros pitcher gets season-long ban for his 2nd positive test for performance-enhancing drugs https://t.co/KVEvsEWtfu 19 hours ago

byrdboy3

Trevon Byrd RT @RealWorldSports: Houston #Astros Pitcher Francis Martes gets a 162-Game ban for his 2nd PED Violation. 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.