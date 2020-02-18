Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling Greco-Roman Championship

Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling Greco-Roman Championship

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The last Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Championships was Pappyu Yadav who won the 48 kg title in 1993.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling C’ships, beaks 27-year wait for India in Greco-Roman


Indian Express

Sunil wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bijitdas11

Bijit Das RT @thefield_in: #Wrestling #AsianChampionships GOLD MEDAL ALERT: India’s Sunil Kumar wins the final of the Greco-Roman 87kg category.… 4 minutes ago

star9990

Pradeep RT @toisports: #AsianWrestlingChampionships #WrestleNewDelhi #SunilKumar Sunil Kumar wins gold, ends 27-year wait for India in Greco-Roman… 6 minutes ago

Biyani_Anand

Anand Biyani RT @ZeeNews: Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling Greco-Roman Championship https://t.co/L9Pa4gWemv 8 minutes ago

Aashin23

Aashin Prasad RT @sportstarweb: Sunil Kumar wins India's first Greco-Roman Asian gold since 1993 in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship https://t.c… 26 minutes ago

Vikram95333

Vįķřăm Çhăűhåñ 😊 "Sunil Kumar wins India’s first Asian Championships Greco-Roman gold in 27 years" 33 minutes ago

Jaishanker959

Jai Shanker A RT @FirstpostSports: Sunil Kumar ended India's 27-year wait for a gold medal in Greco Roman at the #AsianWrestlingChampionships when he bea… 45 minutes ago

mugalvalli

who am I....😊 I support CAA, NRC & Modi.. do you? RT @666Kapoor: #SunilKumar Sunil Kumar wins gold in the men's 87kg GR beating Kyrgyzstan's Salidinov. This is the first Asian Championship… 56 minutes ago

SatishPayasi4

Satish Payasi RT @SportsgramIndia: A Gold for India in Greco-Roman Wrestling 🇮🇳 Sunil Kumar wins Gold in Men's 87 kg at Asian Wrestling Championships… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.