Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo reveals he called Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘big nose’ which sparked dressing room bust-up, Jose Mourinho broke it up

Marcos Rojo has revealed a dressing room bust-up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic started when he called the big Swede ‘big nose’. The Manchester United defender, who is on loan at boyhood club Estudiantes, was teammates with Ibrahimovic between 2016 and 2018. And Rojo says Ibrahimovic was furious after he failed to pass him the ball during […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources More than 90% of Americans claim that if they had this they would actually exercise Americans miss over a third of their planned workouts, according to new research. A new poll of 2,000 Americans found that getting to the gym can be quite difficult and activewear might play.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published on January 14, 2020 AC Milan fans hit by Ibra fever VIDEO SHOWS: AC MILAN STRIKER ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC LEAVING CASA MILAN, IBRAHIMOVIC GREETING FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (JANUARY 3, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL) 1. AC MILAN Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:51Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Juan Mata explains how Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have fitted into Man Utd dressing room Juan Mata has outlined how Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have been welcomed into the Manchester United dressing room

Daily Star 2 days ago





Tweets about this