Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo reveals he called Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘big nose’ which sparked dressing room bust-up, Jose Mourinho broke it up

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Marcos Rojo has revealed a dressing room bust-up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic started when he called the big Swede ‘big nose’. The Manchester United defender, who is on loan at boyhood club Estudiantes, was teammates with Ibrahimovic between 2016 and 2018. And Rojo says Ibrahimovic was furious after he failed to pass him the ball during […]
