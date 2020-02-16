Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the first round of the Champions League knockout-stages. PSG topped Group A ahead of Real Madrid before Christmas while Dortmund were runners-up to Barcelona in Group F. Both will have hopes of going far in Europe’s elite competition this season but face a tricky test […] 👓 View full article

