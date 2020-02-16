Global  

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the first round of the Champions League knockout-stages. PSG topped Group A ahead of Real Madrid before Christmas while Dortmund were runners-up to Barcelona in Group F. Both will have hopes of going far in Europe’s elite competition this season but face a tricky test […]
Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

UCL Round of 16: what to expect from this week's matches

The Champions League Round of 16 is back and it kicks off today! Here's what you need to know about this week's matches.

Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss on who he believes are Champions League favourites, Diego Simeone and more ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the Champions League this season. The Liverpool boss said his side are ‘contenders’...
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Aston Villa and Tottenham face off this Sunday with plenty to play for at both ends of the Premier League table. Villa are just above the relegation zone and...
oss365

Premier League clubs have been urged to break the bank for Jadon Sancho following his electric display for Borussia… 3 minutes ago

actu_Paris_SG

REACTIONS : BORUSSIA DORTMUND vs PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 17 minutes ago

actu_Paris_SG

POST GAME INTERVIEWS : BORUSSIA DORTMUND vs PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 17 minutes ago

CookJascook27

Haaland is in unstoppable form - 11 goals in seven games since joining Borussia Dortmund 🔥 27 minutes ago

Jogo_5

Teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in 8 minutes to hand Borussia Dortmund a memorable victory over Paris… 32 minutes ago

sangamkulesh

Erling Haaland brace gives Borussia Dortmund first leg win over Paris Saint Germain 37 minutes ago

talkSPORT

Haaland is in unstoppable form - 11 goals in seven games since joining Borussia Dortmund 🔥 41 minutes ago

SquadgoalApp

Match facts: Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Champions League) - World - Sports - Ahram Online Match… 48 minutes ago

