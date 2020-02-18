Global  

Opinion: Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 wreck reminds us of racing's danger

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
It's not a stroke of amazing luck that no NASCAR racer has been lost since Dale Earnhardt's 2001 Daytona 500 death. Ryan Newman was in crash Monday.
News video: Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash 01:35

 Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames. Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR...

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a "serious condition" following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500. According to Autosport, doctors have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening...

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

The latest information on scary crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman's wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 left him in "serious" condition, but his injuries were announced as not life threatening.
USATODAY.com

Ryan Newman crash: Nascar driver in 'serious condition' after horror Daytona 500 accident but injuries not life threatening

Roush Fenway Racing driver was sent airborne while leading the final lap of the Daytona 500 and took more than two hours to be extracted from the wreck of his No...
Independent

JeffTwinsfather

Jeff Richards @nascar_opinion I'm NOT making light of the situation, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and all involved, b… https://t.co/V7lNEAlFjG 1 hour ago

nascar_opinion

Opinions on NASCAR Good morning. This is more about Ryan Newman & less about the #DAYTONA500. https://t.co/UCogRmWK8c 8 hours ago

_an_opinion_

ZC RT @NASCARONFOX: Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep yo… 15 hours ago

_an_opinion_

ZC RT @BleacherReport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash, but doctors say his injuries are not life-th… 16 hours ago

_an_opinion_

ZC RT @SportsCenter: Update: A statement from @roushfenway says Ryan Newman is in serious condition, but doctors say his injuries are not life… 16 hours ago

JeffChanceUSA

Don't Have One RT @BlueCollar_Joel: I see political posts regarding Ryan Newman that are just Disgusting. Pray for the man and his family and leave your o… 17 hours ago

BlueCollar_Joel

🇺🇸Average Joe 🇺🇸 I see political posts regarding Ryan Newman that are just Disgusting. Pray for the man and his family and leave you… https://t.co/4a2p086e9s 17 hours ago

