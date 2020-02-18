Opinion: Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 wreck reminds us of racing's danger

Jeff Richards @nascar_opinion I'm NOT making light of the situation, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and all involved, b… https://t.co/V7lNEAlFjG 1 hour ago Opinions on NASCAR Good morning. This is more about Ryan Newman & less about the #DAYTONA500. https://t.co/UCogRmWK8c 8 hours ago ZC RT @NASCARONFOX: Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep yo… 15 hours ago ZC RT @BleacherReport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash, but doctors say his injuries are not life-th… 16 hours ago ZC RT @SportsCenter: Update: A statement from @roushfenway says Ryan Newman is in serious condition, but doctors say his injuries are not life… 16 hours ago Don't Have One RT @BlueCollar_Joel: I see political posts regarding Ryan Newman that are just Disgusting. Pray for the man and his family and leave your o… 17 hours ago 🇺🇸Average Joe 🇺🇸 I see political posts regarding Ryan Newman that are just Disgusting. Pray for the man and his family and leave you… https://t.co/4a2p086e9s 17 hours ago