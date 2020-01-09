Drew Brees announces he will return to Saints for 20th NFL season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention...

New Orleans Saints fans in raptures as Drew Brees confirms 2020 NFL return The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback confirmed he would play in the 2020 NFL season despite rumours he was set to retire at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Daily Star 2 hours ago



