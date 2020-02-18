Jets deal for defenceman DeMelo, sending 2020 3rd-round pick to Senators

Global  

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets, who have allowed two goals or fewer in each of their last nine games, added depth on defence ahead of the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline by acquiring Dylan DeMelo from Ottawa on Tuesday.
