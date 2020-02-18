Motorsport: Scott McLaughlin brings back bushfire auction after winner can't stump up cash Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has been forced to bring back an auction to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief after a winning bidder didn't stump up the cash.McLaughlin auctioned off a helmet worn in the 2017...

