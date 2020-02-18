Global  

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event bout

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event boutWhatever bad blood there may be between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder, it has nothing on the pair's respect to observe and participate in cultural traditions. The UFC lightweight stars will square off inside the octagon in the main...
