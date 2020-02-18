Canucks' Brock Boeser to be sidelined 8 weeks with rib injury Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will miss eight weeks with a rib cartilage fracture, general manager Jim Benning announced Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

