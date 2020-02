Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals bolstered their blue line Tuesday by acquiring veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks. Washington sent Colorado’s 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-rounder to San Jose for the pending unrestricted free agent. The Sharks are keeping half of Dillon’s salary and cap hit to […] 👓 View full article