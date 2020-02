Kylian Mbappe tipped for Liverpool transfer by Peter Crouch because of Jurgen Klopp

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool and BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch reckons the lure of working with Jurgen Klopp could tempt the PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool and BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch reckons the lure of working with Jurgen Klopp could tempt the PSG star πŸ‘“ View full article