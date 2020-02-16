Global  

Frightening Crash At Daytona 500 Sets A Previous Fatal Crash In Perspective

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with ESPN writer Ryan McGee about a scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 race on Monday — which evoked memories of the NASCAR crash that killed Dale Earnhardt 19 years ago.
News video: Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 00:42

 Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the..

Police release identities of those killed in Town of Tonawanda crash [Video]Police release identities of those killed in Town of Tonawanda crash

Police say the crash occurred just before 11 p.m Friday and involved six vehicles. The occupants of one vehicle, 21-year-old Tyler Lichtenberger and 21-year-old Gianna Ameno both of North Tonawanda,..

NASCAR's Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Scary Crash At Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in a Florida hospital after his car wrecked in a super-scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 ... and video from the crash...
TMZ.com

Hamlin wins dramatic Daytona 500, Newman crash overshadows finish

Denny Hamlin became the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Daytona 500's with victory in overtime, though a frightening Ryan Newman crash...
Autosport

