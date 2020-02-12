Global  

Canadiens send defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis Blues for picks

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis on Tuesday for the Blues' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
