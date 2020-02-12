Canadiens send defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis Blues for picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis on Tuesday for the Blues' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

