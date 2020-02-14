Global  

Liverpool star Sadio Mane substituted at half-time in Atletico Madrid Champions League last-16 clash, sparking fresh injury fears

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Fresh injury fears have emerged for Sadio Mane as the Liverpool winger was substituted at half-time in Tuesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid. Mane only returned from a hamstring issue, which ruled him out for two Premier League games, in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Norwich. He came off the bench at Carrow Road to score the […]
News video: Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico 00:28

 Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective...

