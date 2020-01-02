Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over response to sign-stealing scandal

LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over response to sign-stealing scandal

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NBA star LeBron James says he'd be "(expletive) irate" if he found out a team cheated him out of winning a title, urges MLB to listen to player criticism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 [Video]David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Tuesday expressed his outrage over the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which has rocked the sport and led to calls...
Reuters

LeBron: MLB’s Manfred needs to listen to players’ Astros ire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is stepping to the plate for ballplayers furious over baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s handling of the Houston Astros’...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in scathing take regarding Astros cheating... - Major League Ba… https://t.co/1yZD3WmSNq 6 minutes ago

antr206

Antonio Smith RT @KHOU: Welp, LeBron James weighed in on the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, and he wasn't happy... https://t.co/UXfTP1T31V #khou 10 minutes ago

DrLynneD

TheRealEvelyn RT @ABC7: LeBron James calls out @MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over handling of #Astros scandal: 'Fix this for the sake of sports' https://… 13 minutes ago

BigDeporte

El Big Picture del Deporte I would be f---ing irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do!" James wrote on Twitter. "Listen… https://t.co/KP9squo0XT 31 minutes ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over Astros cheating scandal: ‘You need to fix this’ https://t.co/oe3ydRNy8w 51 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over response to sign-stealing scandal https://t.co/YhUfLvRuTF #Sports 1 hour ago

Wandafay

Real Wandafay Daily! RT @KHOU: Join the conversation: Should more be done to punish the Astros players or should we move on? MORE: https://t.co/h25RRVlZPj https… 1 hour ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Welp, LeBron James weighed in on the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, and he wasn't happy... https://t.co/UXfTP1T31V #khou 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.