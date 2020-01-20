Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’

FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
As expected, Pakistan avoided getting into the black list at the ongoing FATF plenary session, with a key sub-group, International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), recommending that it remain on the grey list. Malaysia, Turkey and China supported Pakistan. A final decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be announced on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News

Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News 03:23

 PAK STAYS ON FATF GREY LIST. GAUHATI HC SAYS THAT LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF. RAKESH MARIA SAYS LET PLANNED TO PROJECT 26/11 ATTACK AS HINDU TERROR.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia [Video]Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia

PAK URGES US TO REMOVE IT FROM FATF'S GREY LIST, HIGH ALERT SOUNDED AT MANGALORE AIRPORT, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER: HANG CONVICTS ONE BY ONE, SC REJECTS NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, MODI, SHAH FELICITATE JP NADDA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top News of the Day | Feb 18, 2020: Sharjeel Imam named in Jamia stir chargesheet, Pak to stay in FATF grey list & more

In top news of the day on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the Delhi Police filed its charge sheet in the December 15 violence. JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was...
DNA

FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’

The global terror financing watchdog will take the final decision on Friday
Hindu


Tweets about this

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’ https://t.co/kx5OKWDY2J via @timesofindia 4 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’ https://t.co/sDp4nUuvpa 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.