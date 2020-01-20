FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

As expected, Pakistan avoided getting into the black list at the ongoing FATF plenary session, with a key sub-group, International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), recommending that it remain on the grey list. Malaysia, Turkey and China supported Pakistan. A final decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be announced on Friday. 👓 View full article

