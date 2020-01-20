FATF sub-group recommends keeping Pak in ‘grey list’
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () As expected, Pakistan avoided getting into the black list at the ongoing FATF plenary session, with a key sub-group, International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), recommending that it remain on the grey list. Malaysia, Turkey and China supported Pakistan. A final decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be announced on Friday.
PAK URGES US TO REMOVE IT FROM FATF'S GREY LIST, HIGH ALERT SOUNDED AT MANGALORE AIRPORT, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER: HANG CONVICTS ONE BY ONE, SC REJECTS NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, MODI, SHAH FELICITATE JP NADDA..