Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safe

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safeRyan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500
News video: Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash 01:35

 Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames. Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR...

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash [Video]NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Newman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to his racing team.

The latest information on scary crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman's wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 left him in "serious" condition, but his injuries were announced as not life threatening.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX SportsMediaiteNewsyTMZ.comtalkSPORTCBS News

In photo finish, Denny Hamlin wins second straight Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman injured in scary crash

Denny Hamlin held off Ryan Blaney in a in the second overtime at Daytona International Speedway after multiple wrecks decimated the field.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyCBC.caFOX Sports

