Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India test

Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India test

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India testWhen BJ Watling readies himself behind the stumps to receive Trent Boult's first delivery in the Black Caps' first test against India on Friday, they'll both be under just a tad more pressure than the week before.One of the Black...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut 03:19

 Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took...

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs NZ 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News [Video]India vs NZ 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand's Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel may turn up against India

*Wellington:* Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel is in line for a dream appearance against India after the left-arm spinner was named Monday in the Black Caps' 13-man squad...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recall

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recallAjaz Patel could be the beneficiary of a test recall to play India when the Black Caps' test squad is named today.The left-arm orthodox spinner has played seven...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.