Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India test

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

When BJ Watling readies himself behind the stumps to receive Trent Boult's first delivery in the Black Caps' first test against India on Friday, they'll both be under just a tad more pressure than the week before.One of the Black... When BJ Watling readies himself behind the stumps to receive Trent Boult's first delivery in the Black Caps' first test against India on Friday, they'll both be under just a tad more pressure than the week before.One of the Black... 👓 View full article

