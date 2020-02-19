Canadian moguls skier Brayden Kuroda dies suddenly at 19 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19.

