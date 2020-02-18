Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Competition: Champions League Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 In what could be yet another lively contest in Italy this week, Atalanta will look to gain an early advantage when they welcome Valencia to Bergamo on Wednesday night. Starting with the hosts, battling from behind to pick up a 2-1 win over fellow […]



The post Over 2.5 goals at Atalanta vs Valencia 8/11 for Wednesday’s Champions League showdown appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

