Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyoutThe Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team
Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Jackson to join Clips after Pistons buyout

The Clippers are expected to land Reggie Jackson once he clears waivers, with sources telling ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they beat out the Lakers for the...
ESPN

Clippers expected to sign Reggie Jackson after veteran point guard finalizes buyout with Pistons, per report

Jackson will give the Clippers another playmaker in the second unit
CBS Sports

Tweets about this

BoomerSooner_11

Absolation RT @wojespn: Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers… 11 seconds ago

RyanAlman33

Ryan Alman RT @wojespn: ESPN story on guard Reggie Jackson agreeing to contract buyout with the Pistons -- and planning to sign with the Los Angeles C… 1 minute ago

CodeNameBuddha

Majin Buddha RT @DetroitPistons: OFFICIAL: The Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pist… 5 minutes ago

