Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket: Black Caps star Neil Wagner in doubt for first test against India

Cricket: Black Caps star Neil Wagner in doubt for first test against India

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps star Neil Wagner in doubt for first test against IndiaThe Black Caps could be without bowling powerhouse Neil Wagner for their first test against India on Friday.Wagner was meant to link up with the Black Caps yesterday, before his departure was delayed as he and his wife await the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published < > Embed
News video: Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service! 02:05

 Black and Mobile is a new meal delivery option with a community-driven purpose. The venture is the first black-owned food delivery service in Philly, exclusively highlighting and delivering meals from black-owned businesses. Their slogan is ‘Cultured Delivered’ and their mission is to cast a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Six: First Black Firefighters In Tulsa [Video]The Six: First Black Firefighters In Tulsa

The Six: First Black Firefighters In Tulsa

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:33Published

First Black Chief Fort Myers Larry Hart [Video]First Black Chief Fort Myers Larry Hart

Hart was named Chief of the Fort Myers Police Department in 1995. He would become the First Black Chief in the 110-year history of the department.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand's Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel may turn up against India

*Wellington:* Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel is in line for a dream appearance against India after the left-arm spinner was named Monday in the Black Caps' 13-man squad...
Mid-Day

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recall

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recallAjaz Patel could be the beneficiary of a test recall to play India when the Black Caps' test squad is named today.The left-arm orthodox spinner has played seven...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

vizowl

Chris Knox RT @ShayneCurrieNZH: Very cool! Cricket interactive: Black Caps batting star Ross Taylor's 11,945 deliveries - a ball by ball analysis @viz… 2 hours ago

ShayneCurrieNZH

Shayne Currie Very cool! Cricket interactive: Black Caps batting star Ross Taylor's 11,945 deliveries - a ball by ball analysis… https://t.co/FDIaun4RJ7 2 hours ago

IbrahimSalehPK

Ibrahim Saleh White wash from black caps to India it's quite familiar for every cricket fan. I see three odi's match winning perf… https://t.co/HAsNeNayio 1 week ago

fflap2

Tony Green Cricket: Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham continues fiery online feud with Sean Plunket, via @nzherald https://t.co/wUSNjeXubo 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.