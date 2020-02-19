Global  

Coronavirus live updates: Death toll crosses 2,000

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has crossed the 2,000-mark even as the number of new cases fell for the second straight day. Stay with TOI for live updates
News video: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb 02:24

 As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being warned against even going outside; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus Live Updates Europe Prepares for Pandemic as Illness Spreads From Italy [Video]Coronavirus Live Updates Europe Prepares for Pandemic as Illness Spreads From Italy

Coronavirus Live Updates Europe Prepares for Pandemic as Illness Spreads From Italy

Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Mainland China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday the numbers are down from 508 cases a day..

Delhi violence live: Uneasy calm, toll rises to 34

Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the neighbourhoods in Jaffarabad, Maujpur,...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: China's death toll breaches 2,000 but spread of virus is stabilising

Coronavirus: China's death toll breaches 2,000 but spread of virus is stabilisingBeijing, Feb 19: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak breaches on Wednesday has exceeded 2,000 on the mainland and the number of confirmed cases globally...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayReutersIndiaTimesDelawareonlineCBS 2

