Three children and former NRL player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three children and former NRL player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fireAn ex-Warriors player and his three children who died in a "horrific" car fire on a Brisbane street this morning have been identified.Police were called to the scene in Camp Hill about 8.30am local time after receiving reports of...
Arson suspected in Northeast Baltimore fire [Video]Arson suspected in Northeast Baltimore fire

Three children and six adults, including two Baltimore City police officers, were injured in an early morning house fire in Baltimore.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:43Published

Three children, two Baltimore City officers among those injured in house fire [Video]Three children, two Baltimore City officers among those injured in house fire

Three children, two Baltimore City officers among those injured in house fire

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Goodnight my babies': Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter's Facebook posts leading up to car fire horror

'Goodnight my babies': Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter's Facebook posts leading up to car fire horrorThe father at the centre of the car fire in Brisbane that left three children dead posted loving tributes to his kids in the weeks before the horrific...
New Zealand Herald

Police investigate cause of 'horrific' Brisbane car fire that killed three children and a man

Three children and a man have died in a car fire in Brisbane, with a woman seriously injured and taken to hospital.
SBS Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.com

dramjadman

Mr Amjad RT @NZStuff: Three children and former Warriors player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire https://t.co/9PUlZhsb9z https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

DGasser12_FBC

Dylan Gasser Former NRL player Rowan Baxter, kids killed in car inferno https://t.co/1dSm5HJXYZ 3 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff Three children and former Warriors player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire https://t.co/9PUlZhsb9z https://t.co/I0fb53DfVf 6 minutes ago

dee_wannabe

Dee Wannabe RT @nzherald: Car-fire tragedy: Man who allegedly set car alight, killing three children in Brisbane, is a former NZ Warriors NRL player h… 22 minutes ago

CharollaisRams

Murray Smith 🥩 Just horrifically terrible. Tears with prayers. Three children and former New Zealand Warriors player Rowan Baxter… https://t.co/SnOGddCo06 24 minutes ago

r_NRL

r/NRL https://t.co/QoRsS9hMQs "Former NRL player Rowan Baxter and three children have died in an alleged purpose lit car fire." 27 minutes ago

esistdas

むらた Three children and former New Zealand Warriors player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire, via… https://t.co/tEBciPTfhd 43 minutes ago

northway_debbie

💧💛DebbieN RT @couriermail: #BREAKING A man who died in a horrific car fire IN Camp Hill alongside three children has been identified as a former #NRL… 48 minutes ago

