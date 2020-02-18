Global  

Baylor's Mulkey fastest Div. I coach to 600 wins

ESPN Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey on Tuesday night reached 600 career wins in fewer games (700) than any other Division I men's or women's coach.
Baylor’s Mulkey set to become fastest DI coach to 600 wins

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is set to reach 600 career wins in fewer games than any other Division I men’s or women’s coach. Mulkey, who has three national...
Seattle Times

Mulkey fastest to 600 as No. 2 Baylor women top Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Baylor’s Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men’s or women’s coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum...
Seattle Times


