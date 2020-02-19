Top 5 highest individual scores in New Zealand

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Indian cricket team's maiden tour to New Zealand was in the 1967/68 season and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's side won three of the four Tests winning the series 3-1 for a historic foreign series win. A three-Test series in the next tour in 1975/76 ended in a 1-1 draw.


