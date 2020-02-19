Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Top 5 highest individual scores in New Zealand

Top 5 highest individual scores in New Zealand

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Indian cricket team's maiden tour to New Zealand was in the 1967/68 season and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's side won three of the four Tests winning the series 3-1 for a historic foreign series win. A three-Test series in the next tour in 1975/76 ended in a 1-1 draw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days 02:41

 A British woman has become a world record holder after running from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days, covering a staggering 1,300 miles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published

A British woman runs from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days [Video]A British woman runs from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days

A British woman has become a world record holder after running from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days - covering a staggering 1,300 miles.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Auckland's Sentinel building penthouse sells for $9m

Auckland's Sentinel building penthouse sells for $9mOne of New Zealand's most luxurious penthouses, which once played host to America's Next Top Model and has stunning views over Auckland harbour, has been sold...
New Zealand Herald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to showcase two poster presentations for Zygel at ASENT meeting

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the provider of cannabinoid therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, has unveiled details of new clinical data for...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.