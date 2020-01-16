Global  

Wrestler Sunil Kumar ends India's 27 year drought, wins gold medal

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to end India's 27 years of gold medal drought in the Greco-Roman category in the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Tuesday. Before Sunil, Pappu Yadav had won the 48kg Greco-Roman title in 1993. Sunil with his comprehensive defence, was...
Sunil wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling...
