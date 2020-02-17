Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Haaland double gives Dortmund edge over PSG but Neymar strike keeps tie alive

Sport24.co.za | Haaland double gives Dortmund edge over PSG but Neymar strike keeps tie alive

News24 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Teenage record-breaker Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund sealed a win over Paris Saint-Germain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double 01:26

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Powered by wunderkind Haaland, Dortmund threaten to crush PSG’s Champions League dreams

PSG face a big challenge in their latest campaign to make it in the Champions League, as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 on Tuesday evening. Given...
France 24

Sensational Erling Haaland gives Borussia Dortmund 2-1 win over PSG in Champions League


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 Haaland double gives Dortmund edge over PSG but Neymar strike keeps tie alive #ChampionsLeague #BVBPSG… https://t.co/7b3E7fBwhQ 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.