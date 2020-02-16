Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Leicester City want golf course manager as Jonny Evans has say on Man City ban

Leicester City want golf course manager as Jonny Evans has say on Man City ban

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The latest Leicester City headlines from LeicestershireLive, including new jobs at the new training ground, Kolo Toure on his matchday role, Jonny Evans on Man City's Uefa ban, and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KFOR - Published < > Embed
News video: Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack

Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack 01:45

 It was a tearful reunion for a little girl and the man who saved her life from a dog attack in Oklahoma City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: It's not over [Video]Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his first press conference since City were hit with a two-season European football ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. He says the club will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true [Video]Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true

UEFA’s allegations of Financial Fair Play regulation breaches against Manchester City are “simply not true”, says chief executive Ferran Soriano. City were last Friday given a two-season ban from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leicester city boss Brendan Rodgers linked with shock Man City switch - report

Leicester City news - Manchester City have been hit with a two-season ban from European competition, subject to an appeal, and reports suggest the future of...
Leicester Mercury

'Spoke to the Premier League' - Manager is still fuming with Aston Villa decision

'Spoke to the Premier League' - Manager is still fuming with Aston Villa decisionAston Villa news - The Leicester City manager has been in contact with Premier League bosses after the decision at Villa Park
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

thegolfbusiness

The Golf Business Leicester City are recruiting five new employees to work at their new state-of-the-art training ground, including a… https://t.co/8MuJbbprqS 12 hours ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Catch up on the latest #LCFC headlines here: https://t.co/10xTLoMh3I 17 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Leicester City want golf course manager as Jonny Evans has say on Man City ban https://t.co/LRbDRD9CbC 19 hours ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Leicester City want golf course manager as Jonny Evans has say on Man City ban https://t.co/dehhr0LtzJ https://t.co/q6iBoJ2nah 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.