Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘brilliant’ Liverpool FC midfielder

The Sport Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “brilliant” Naby Keita following his recent return to action for Liverpool FC this season. Keita has struggled with injury problems throughout the campaign and he made his first start since Boxing Day during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League. Indeed, the 25-year-old has been […]

The post Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘brilliant’ Liverpool FC midfielder appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team share the same intensity and aggression he values in his own team.

