Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “brilliant” Naby Keita following his recent return to action for Liverpool FC this season. Keita has struggled with injury problems throughout the campaign and he made his first start since Boxing Day during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League. Indeed, the 25-year-old has been […] The post Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘brilliant’ Liverpool FC midfielder appeared first on The Sport Review.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago Klopp: the boys put a sensional shift in Jurgen Klopp admitted his Liverpool side are surprising even him after the Premier League's runaway leaders beat Southampton 4-0 to make it 100 points from the last 102 available. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jurgen Klopp plots Liverpool FC swoop to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz in the summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Express is reporting...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



Jurgen Klopp told to make ‘scary’ Liverpool FC signing Liverpool FC would be an even scarier prospect if Jurgen Klopp adds France star Kylian Mbappe to his team, Danny Murphy has warned. The Premier League leaders...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this