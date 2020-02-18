Pundit urges Liverpool FC to sign Timo Werner this summer

Global  

Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old German is widely regarded to be one of the hottest prospects in European football and he could be on his way out of RB Leipzig at the end of the season. […]

Recent related news from verified sources

No sign of Bayern for Werner as pundit claims all roads lead to Liverpool

A Norwegian pundit has claimed that Liverpool are in pole position to land Timo Werner this summer The post No sign of Bayern for Werner as pundit claims all...
Team Talk

Liverpool FC not in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward – report

Liverpool FC aren’t in active discussions with RB Leipzig about signing Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England. The Independent is reporting...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTTeam Talk

