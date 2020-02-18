Global  

Hasan Minhaj to host WH Correspondents' Dinner

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Popular Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj, who has been critical of both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would perform at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association.
 The White House Correspondents' Dinner is heading back to comedy two years after the controversy surrounding comedian Michelle Wolf’s set.

