Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v RB Leipzig

The Sport Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to draw with RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night. Spurs will host the Bundesliga title challengers in the first knockout stage fixture under two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho. Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions […]

