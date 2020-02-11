Global  

Olympics: With handclaps, help from Backstreet Boys, Tokyo mascots jet off to Europe

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Toyko's 2020 Olympic Games mascots headed out from the capital's Haneda airport on Wednesday for a promotional tour of Europe, bemusing travelers with a ceremony featuring a clapping routine and a video message from veteran pop act the Backstreet Boys.
Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour [Video]Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys are heading on the road this summer for a 45-date tour of North America.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

