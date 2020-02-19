Global  

Andre Gomes set for Everton return vs Arsenal after overcoming horror leg break

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Andre Gomes set for Everton return vs Arsenal after overcoming horror leg breakAndre Gomes suffered a horror ankle injury in Everton's home game with Tottenham in November but is set to return
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Gomes available to play vs Arsenal'

'Gomes available to play vs Arsenal' 00:36

 Carlo Ancelotti says Andre Gomes is 'available to play' against Arsenal following his return from injury but says Everton have not decided if he will start yet.

Gomes thanks football community [Video]Gomes thanks football community

Andre Gomes thanked the football community for their support after he made his Everton return four months after suffering a horrific ankle injury against Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30Published


Andre Gomes set for Everton comeback three-and-a-half months after horror leg injury

The 26-year-old Portuguese sustained a fracture dislocation of his right ankle while playing against Tottenham on November 3
Independent

How Arsenal and Everton should line-up with in-form Alexandre Lacazette leading the line and Andre Gomes returning

Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Everton sees two of the in-form Premier League sides meet at the Emirates. The Gunners have taken 10 points from their last...
talkSPORT

