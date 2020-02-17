Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League 00:47 Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory over Tottenham on Tuesday as they face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the...