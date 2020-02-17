Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss

Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid lossLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson was taken off towards the end of the defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League 00:47

 Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory over Tottenham on Tuesday as they face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp warns against Atletico complacency [Video]Klopp warns against Atletico complacency

Jurgen Klopp says league position means nothing as his Liverpool side prepare to restart their Champions League title defence with a last 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klopp eager for return to Anfield after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp is hoping for more Anfield magic after holders Liverpool were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORTNews24IndependentDaily StarBBC Sport

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says tie 'one of the most difficult'

Liverpool's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid "is one of the most difficult fixtures in the life of a football player", says Jurgen Klopp.
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphThe Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss https://t.co/4k7QaOXjQD https://t.co/PEym9TI66o 31 seconds ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss https://t.co/cnTORXsIIj https://t.co/TsrUPEavj7 4 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss https://t.co/6dzITQeyYA https://t.co/BfXbEuTRbP 4 minutes ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss https://t.co/52ownImW8q https://t.co/01cNigqlPK 30 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/ZQWGBkezpf 30 minutes ago

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Daily Star: Jurgen Klopp delivers Jordan Henderson injury update after Atletico Madrid loss https://t.co/L2KgpoGVPr… https://t.co/FBOlcoKmnm 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.