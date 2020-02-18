Virat Kohli: World Test Championship pinnacle of all ICC tournaments
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () *Wellington:* India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday rated the World Test Championship as the biggest among all the ICC events in the wake of revelations that the game's governing body is planning to have more flagship white ball tournaments during the next eight-year cycle from 2023-2031. According to ICC's proposed 2023-2031...
Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took...