Liverpool FC not in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Liverpool FC aren’t in active discussions with RB Leipzig about signing Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England. The Independent is reporting that the Reds have not opened negotiations with the Bundesliga title challengers about signing Werner, contrary to speculation. The same article states that Liverpool FC do believe the Germany international […]

The post Liverpool FC not in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
