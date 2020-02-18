Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injury

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig due to an arm fracture, but the German side's coach says it will not alter his team's approach Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig due to an arm fracture, but the German side's coach says it will not alter his team's approach 👓 View full article

