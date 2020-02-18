Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injury

Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injury

Football.london Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injuryTottenham will be without Son Heung-min for their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig due to an arm fracture, but the German side's coach says it will not alter his team's approach
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Son injury: Mourinho's analogy

Son injury: Mourinho's analogy 03:23

 Jose Mourinho gave a characteristically unique response after being asked how Heung-Min Son's injury will affect Tottenham.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann [Video]Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

With Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sidelined, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his side is not changing their approach to their Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:28Published

'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs' [Video]'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs'

Heung-Min Son's injury absence due to a broken arm is the 'biggest of blows' for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, says Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham vs Leipzig: Live stream, odds, prediction and team news

With no Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Jose Mourinho has a big task on his hands to get a result at home in the first leg
Football.london

Mourinho in humorous analogy; makes tactical admission after Son blow

Jose Mourinho has prepared himself for the worse case scenario after Son Heung-Min was found to have a fractured arm. The post Mourinho in humorous analogy;...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

flexicution1

JORGES RT @TheSunFootball: With Kane and Son both injured, Jose Mourinho reveals which familiar face he would like to see return to Spurs as an em… 31 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injury: https://t.co/DpI2UlRfWQ 46 minutes ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross Spurs and Jose Mourinho face huge task as Nagelsmann makes admission after Son Heung-min injury https://t.co/bSKkSRLEtd #THFC #COYS 2 hours ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ With Kane and Son both injured, Jose Mourinho reveals which familiar face he would like to see return to Spurs as a… https://t.co/JqYO4VyQc1 2 hours ago

DaumNef

lbslbs6060 daum.nef RT @LondonStadiumBC: ⚒️ #ThrowbackThursday: Our partners surrounded the London Stadium when #WHUFC last hosted Spurs in October 2018. The… 3 hours ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ With Kane and Son both injured, Jose Mourinho reveals which familiar face he would like to see return to Spurs as a… https://t.co/1xT1KPoFBQ 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.