Dortmund vs PSG: Erling Haaland's unconscious drive exposes French side's complex with Champions League

Independent Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain: The 19-year-old phenom is proving to the French giants just how to cope with the biggest stage in European football after his double secured a slim advantage for the Germans
News video: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double 01:26

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach [Video]Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre [Video]PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says Paris St Germain's talented players mean they are still a threat even without Neymar.

Dortmund vs PSG result: Erling Haaland's brute force gains upper hand in Champions League tie

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Haaland delivered the biggest performance of his brief career to date to show his natural ability at the top level
Dortmund's Haaland scores twice in 2-1 Champions League victory over PSG

Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round...
