Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal

The Sport Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is tipping Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw at Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night. The Gunners will make the trip to Greece fresh from a resounding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday evening. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre […]

The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his players to show courage in Thursday night's heated Olympiakos atmosphere in the Europa League

