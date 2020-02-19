Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw at Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night. The Gunners will make the trip to Greece fresh from a resounding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday evening. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre […]



The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

