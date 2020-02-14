Global  

Premier League titles stripped and points deductions – What can happen to Man City as UEFA hits club with Champions League ban?

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly attempted to rally his players after the club were handed a two-year ban from the Champions League. The club have been rocked by the decision from UEFA, the result of an exhaustive investigation into their finances. According to The Sun, the boss allegedly told his players: “Whatever league […]
Man City and Barcelona legend Yaya Toure nearing new club after leaving Qingdao Huanghai

Man City and Barcelona legend Yaya Toure nearing new club after leaving Qingdao HuanghaiYaya Toure won three Premier League titles with Man City, as well as the Champions League with Barcelona
Daily Star

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European football’s governing body has announced. The Premier League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS SportsFootball.london

