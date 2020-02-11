Global  

New Zealand name Matt Henry as Neil Wagner's cover for first India Test

Zee News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
New Zealand cricket team's official Twitter handle BlackCaps gave the information of Matt Henry getting the call for the Test series against India. Wagner will remain with Lana in Tauranga, while the rest of the team moved to Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series against India.
 India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

