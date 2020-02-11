New Zealand name Matt Henry as Neil Wagner's cover for first India Test
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () New Zealand cricket team's official Twitter handle BlackCaps gave the information of Matt Henry getting the call for the Test series against India. Wagner will remain with Lana in Tauranga, while the rest of the team moved to Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series against India.
After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..
*Wellington:* Ish Sodhi, New Zealand's leg-spinner of Indian origin, was the most successful bowler in the T20Is against India recently, taking six wickets in...
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Half-centuries by Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme set up New Zealand's five-wicket win over India...