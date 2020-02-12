Global  

Cricket-India's Kohli to continue all-format grind for next three years

Reuters India Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Virat Kohli will continue to play all three formats with the same intensity for the next three years before reassessing his workload, the India captain said on Wednesday.
