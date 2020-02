Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to engage with the anti-CAA protesters about shifting the venue from Shaheen Bagh, reached the spot on Wednesday. "We have come here according to the order of the SC. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody's co-operation," Hegde said.